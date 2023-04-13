DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $148,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $666.31. The company had a trading volume of 292,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,363. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.25.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

