DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,735 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Nutrien worth $127,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,811. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

