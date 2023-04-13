DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $128.98 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 193,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $128,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 1,680,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

