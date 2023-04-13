DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $121,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,364. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

