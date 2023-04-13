DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $263,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.49. 1,092,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.