Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $49.65

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $51.50. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 2,052 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

