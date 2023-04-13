Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $49.65

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $51.50. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 2,052 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

