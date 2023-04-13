Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

DAL opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

