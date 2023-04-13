Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 2,950.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($36.54).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.53) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,450 ($30.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.72) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.09) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,390 ($29.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,480.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,365.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.20, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($22.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,260 ($40.37).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

