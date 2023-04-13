dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.99 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $1,098.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00317627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,431,940 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0012718 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,651.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

