DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

