DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEU stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.