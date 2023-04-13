DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEU stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.