Diageo plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo stock opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.23. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

