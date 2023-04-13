DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

