Diamond Equity Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Shares of IINN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IINN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $63,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

