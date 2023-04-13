Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 4,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

