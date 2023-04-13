DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.50. 456,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,548,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Specifically, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

