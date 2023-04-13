Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

