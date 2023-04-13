Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

