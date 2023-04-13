DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 0.9% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 296,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,281,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
