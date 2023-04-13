DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 0.9% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 296,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,281,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 459,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,766,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 531,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 353,400 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

