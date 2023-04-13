DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.85

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.85 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($3.98). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 320.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 3,847,812 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.95) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.33 ($5.18).

The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.88.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

