Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DNLMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.
