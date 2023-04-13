Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,448,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $144.18. 97,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,859. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

