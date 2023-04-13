Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -21.23% Karyopharm Therapeutics -105.23% N/A -58.00%

Risk & Volatility

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.65%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 146.82%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.64 million ($1.27) -4.53 Karyopharm Therapeutics $157.07 million 2.76 -$165.29 million ($2.03) -1.88

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

