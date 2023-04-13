Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.85. 522,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,158. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

