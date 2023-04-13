Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $215,644.20 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010204 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,620,521 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.