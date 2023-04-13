Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

