Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

