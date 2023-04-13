Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

