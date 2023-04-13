Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ennis Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EBF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
