Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,710 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.73. The stock had a trading volume of 724,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,434. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.