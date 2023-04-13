Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,658,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.