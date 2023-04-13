Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Franklin Electric worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

