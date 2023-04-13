Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,749 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 165,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,556. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,287,674.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,885,824. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

