EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.37 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00004157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $166.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,102,496 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,107,683 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

