EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 35,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 28,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

EQ Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

