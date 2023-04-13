Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.78

Ergo (ERG) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ergo has a market cap of $121.35 million and approximately $644,372.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00005861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,389.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00073823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00533073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00431751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,133,609 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.