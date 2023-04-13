Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 21,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics
About Eterna Therapeutics
