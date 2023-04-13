Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 21,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

About Eterna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

