Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.