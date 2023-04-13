Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

