Evercore ISI Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
