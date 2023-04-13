Evercore ISI Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

