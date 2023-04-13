Everscale (EVER) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $111.34 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,327,715 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

