Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.47 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Evmos has a total market cap of $114.47 million and $1.21 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

