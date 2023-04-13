FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 1,658,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,712. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

