FAS Wealth Partners Buys 958 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

