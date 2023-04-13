FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,578 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.