FAS Wealth Partners Has $3.71 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 866.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,668 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

