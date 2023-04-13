FAS Wealth Partners Sells 10,128 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.