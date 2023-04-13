FAS Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,257 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 358,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 587,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,841. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

