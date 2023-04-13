Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fastenal

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Fastenal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

