Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Hits $67.65 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $295.31 million and $67.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

