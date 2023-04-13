Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Up 0.3%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 12,133 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPFD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

